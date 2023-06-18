Geeta Press will get Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021, Ministry of Culture announced, PM Modi congratulated

Gita Press: Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2021 will be given to Geeta Press, Gorakhpur. This award is being given to Geeta Press for its outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political change through non-violent and other Gandhian methods. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Culture, it has been said that the jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously decided to select Geeta Press, Gorakhpur for the Gandhi Peace Prize.

PM Modi tweeted and appreciated

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Gita Press Gorakhpur for being awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. PM Modi tweeted that Geeta Press has done commendable work in the last 100 years in the direction of furthering social and cultural change among the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. "They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people," PM Modi’s tweets pic.twitter.com/i7H6c7nbN3

— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023



Respect for Gandhi’s thoughts

According to the Ministry of Culture, the Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award, instituted by the government in 1995 on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to honor the ideals propounded by Gandhiji. In this episode, Gandhi Peace Prize 2021 Geeta Press has made an important and unique contribution to contribute to the collective upliftment of humanity. It expresses Gandhian life in true sense. And runs on their objectives only.

Publication of more than 41 crore books

Significantly, Gita has published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages ​​so far. Those books also include 16.21 crore copies of Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. Let us tell you that Geeta Press was started in the year 1923. It is one of the largest publishers in the world. The ministry said that the award can be given to any person irrespective of his nationality, language, caste, creed or gender. At the same time, the ministry also said that the award includes one crore rupees, a citation, a plaque and an excellent traditional handicraft / handloom item.

with language input