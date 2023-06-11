GeM Portal to organize buyer-seller workshops in all districts of UP

New Delhi, June 11 (Hindustan Times). Government’s flagship online procurement platform Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal will organize buyer-seller workshops from June 12 to August 31 in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement issued on Sunday that the purpose of these workshops is to increase understanding among buyers and sellers about the functioning of GeM. Along with this, any kind of their complaints or concerns have to be removed. During these workshops, the participants will be trained on the features of GeM, registration procedures and various other aspects of online procurement.

According to the ministry, during these workshops, the partners will be able to interact with each other for business cooperation. It may be noted that GeM, conceived in August 2016 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has revolutionized the public procurement ecosystem in India.