Genelia D'Souza told the secret of her successful marriage with Riteish Deshmukh... Said their love has increased with time...

These days the film Trial Period is streaming in Jio Cinema. After a long time, actress Genelia D’Souza is appearing in a Hindi film. In this film, she is playing the role of a single mother, but in her personal life, Genelia is enjoying a happy married life. Her and Riteish Deshmukh’s pairing is one of the few couples which has been a benchmark in the industry of successful marriages in recent years. Talking about the reason behind the success of their marriage, Genelia says that we enjoy each other’s company. We don’t impose ourselves on each other. Our bonding and love has grown with time, as we find something good in each other every day, which makes our love stand the test of time. It is also as important as keeping a house clean by removing dust. Similarly, the dust of relationships also has to be cleaned from time to time. Significantly, after dating for a long time, the couple tied the knot in 2012.

Ritesh added to social media

Ritesh and Genelia were seen with each other in the Marathi film Wed some time back. Their pair is also well-liked on social media. Genelia gives the credit of her association on social media directly to her actor husband Ritesh, saying that it was Ritesh who connected me with social media and reel trends. Now I have become comfortable in it, due to which I have now started making reels by myself. This is a great way to connect with your fans.

Will produce hindi film in future

Life partner Ritesh Deshmukh has also been a co-actor in many films and the couple has started their own production house together. Which produces Marathi films. Giving information about this production house, Genelia says that right now we are making Marathi films, maybe later associated with Hindi films. It was Ritesh’s father’s dream.. I just helped him to set it up. Initially, I helped him as a partner, but now I am almost completely handling the production work. We have done some good films, which won the National Award, also did well at the box office. I feel that whatever we are doing, we are doing it with all our heart and not in a factory zone.

desire to do different characters

Talking about acting plans, Genelia wants to focus on acting. She says that now that my sons have grown up, they do not need me as much as they did ten years ago. It’s great for actresses these days. There are so many different mediums. In which many different roles are being written for the actresses. In today’s story, actresses are being shown not only as girlfriends but in many other forms as well. I would like to explore different types of characters.

Stay away from bold content

Genelia, who talks about exploring different characters in the current era, is comfortable with the bold content of the current era, usually her image is that of the girl next door. Talking about bold scenes, she says that I always have a full stake in what I want to do. In such a situation, I need to be completely comfortable on screen while doing what I am doing. If what I’m doing If I feel uncomfortable even a little bit or even fifty percent, then I think it will not be right for the film and my director as well. I think I have to be honest if I want to give my best. I will be honest only when I am comfortable doing that. So I don’t think it will change. I am very clear from the beginning. What I have to do on screen and what not. I am not one of those who run after anything. I have my own ways. In this new inning of my career as well, I will choose my projects accordingly.

Has a deep connection with South films

Genelia, who has worked in Hindi and Marathi films, considers the role of South films very special in her career. Genelia says that her and South’s connection is going to continue even further. Recently she has signed a South film. Which is being made in Telugu and Kannada. This film named Junior will be about the relationship between brother and sister.