February 21, 2023, 21:14 – BLiTZ – News

Chairman of the Presidium of the All-Russian organization “Officers of Russia” Sergey Lipovoy announced the superiority of the Su-57 multifunctional fighter of the Russian Aerospace Forces over other Russian aircraft of its class due to the ability to maintain supersonic speed without the need for afterburner. This information was shared by the News.ru agency.

The Hero of the Russian Federation, talking about the positive aspects of the above aircraft, designated it as a real aviation complex with the most modern weapons, filling, as well as sighting and navigation stations.

Based on his statements, at the same time, the Russian Su-57s have the opportunity to be better than the US-made F-22 and F-35 in terms of their characteristics, because they were developed later.

