General meeting of opposition parties: Every party is ready to reach an agreement on the coordination of seats, Mamta left before CPM could speak

In the meeting of opposition parties held in Patna, all the leaders agreed that the country’s democratic values ​​and constitutional structure are under threat. Efforts are being made to tarnish the identity of India. In such a situation, it is necessary that the active political parties in the states work with a big goal and register their strong presence in the 2024 parliamentary elections. The Chief Minister said that the top leadership of active parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari participated in today’s meeting. In the press conference held after the meeting, different parties kept their point.

CM Nitish thanked all the leaders

In the meeting of non-BJP parties, once again Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called upon everyone to unite against the BJP. When the meeting started at exactly 12 o’clock, Nitish Kumar first discussed the purpose of this meeting. The Chief Minister thanked all the leaders for reaching Patna. The bottom line of the marathon meeting of non-BJP parties was that every party is ready to sacrifice something or the other for the coordination of seats. The biggest thing is that despite the opposite axis, the top leaders of fifteen parties sat together for talks and were ready to sit further.

Nitish Kumar spoke first

In his talk of about half an hour, Nitish Kumar told all the parties that if we go to the election field together, it would be easy to defeat the BJP. After Nitish Kumar, all the leaders spoke in turn. When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue of the ordinance issued by the central government, all the parties promised to support him. Finally it was the turn of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi gave the last address.

Rahul Gandhi praised Nitish Kumar’s initiative

Appreciating Nitish Kumar’s initiative of being a jute against the BJP, Rahul Gandhi assured all parties that the Congress stands with them. In his brief statement, Rahul said that we all stand together. There will be some scope, still we will work together. The long address was given by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. He enumerated the list of decisions of the BJP government from Bengal to the national level, due to which non-BJP parties are facing problems.

Mamta Banerjee left the press conference before CPM could speak

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the first to walk out of the press conference after the meeting of opposition parties. In the press conference, requests were being made to the leaders one by one. After Mamata Banerjee, it was the turn of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray. After this, D Raja of CPI kept his point. But before it comes to talk of CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, Mamata Banerjee got up from her seat and went out saying goodbye to Lalu Prasad and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying about the coming of Thunderstorm. After a while, Sitaram Yechury also agreed to leave after saying his words, but when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stopped him, he agreed.