General Popov told where Russians can hide from missile strikes and bombings

February 22, 2023, 14:58 – BLiTZ – News

On February 22, in a number of Russian cities, an air raid signal could be heard on some radio stations. Information about the threat of a missile strike was transmitted in Belgorod, Ufa, Kazan, Novosibirsk, Penza, Voronezh, Magnitogorsk and other cities. The Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that it was a false alarm due to a hacker attack on the radio stations’ servers.

In an interview with the BLiTZ, Honored Military Pilot of the Russian Federation, Deputy. Chief Editor of the Aviapanorama magazine, Major General Vladimir Popov, stressed that in reality such a sudden threat of a missile attack could not exist, and also assessed the danger of using the basements of residential buildings as a bomb shelter.

Many are afraid that, for example, a panel house, when hit by a rocket, can “fold” and bury people under it, and if water communications in the basement, which will be used as a shelter, are damaged, people will simply boil in boiling water.

“Of course, it cannot be ruled out that people can be walled up in the event of an “arrival”. But there are still specialized basements, which, firstly, are more comfortable, and secondly, they are more firmly built, ”the expert said.

According to him, this is not about standard five-story buildings, although, in principle, some of them have fortified basements, where partitions made of large blocks 1-2 meters thick are laid.

“Such special powerful walls are made in order to preserve the possibility of life of those who are in this basement. Municipalities and local authorities are responsible for organizing bomb shelters, which know which basements can be used for what in principle, ”Popov explained.

The general stressed that if an air raid overtakes someone, and there really is no other way out, then using an ordinary basement is still better than staying in an open area.

