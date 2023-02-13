General Staskov called the conditions for the capture of Kyiv and Odessa – News

February 13, 2023, 18:07 – BLiTZ – News The former chief of staff – first deputy commander of the Airborne Forces (VDV) of Russia, Lieutenant General Nikolai Staskov, called the conditions for the capture of Kyiv and Odessa.

“Everyone has long thought to take Odessa and the Black Sea coast, and then everyone would have bowed. This is strategically very beneficial for Russia, this is a difficult task, but doable, ”he said on NSN.

According to the expert, for this, Russia needs to create a threefold numerical superiority over the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). While “one to one,” he said.

Secondly, we need new weapons, especially armored ones, air defense systems and good air support, the speaker continued. This will allow offensive actions. “However, it will not be easy, it takes a lot of effort to capture the coastal areas,” the source said.

Much will depend on the situation with the supply of tanks and anti-tank weapons to Kyiv, he drew attention. At the same time, Staskov noted that the Russian army dominates the air.

According to his estimates, Russia is capable of taking the coastal regions and the capital of Ukraine if Europe does not intervene. The latter can happen in the event of a turning point in the special operation in favor of Moscow.

“We see how the Polish army is arming and preparing, but it will be close to a world war with the use of nuclear weapons,” the general warned. If the balance swings against the Russian Federation, the authorities will be forced to use such weapons, he concluded.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in the country’s victory in the current confrontation. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

