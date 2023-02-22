General Zolotov presented the Main Military Clinical Hospital of the Russian Guard with a letter of the President of the Russian Federation

February 22, 2023, 21:35 – BLiTZ – News

The Main Military Clinical Hospital of the National Guard Troops was awarded a diploma of the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. On behalf of the head of state, the director of the Federal Service of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation, Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard Troops of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Viktor Zolotov, solemnly presented the award to the hospital management.

The head of the department congratulated the personnel of the medical institution on the high award and thanked them for their significant contribution to the development of military medicine. Army General Viktor Zolotov emphasized that the illustrious staff of the hospital has been conquering death for many years and gives the opportunity to lead a full-fledged lifestyle to the soldiers and officers of the National Guard.

“The highest level of skill of the doctors of the medical institution allows them to perform their work equally clearly and professionally both in peacetime and at the front,” said the director of the Russian Guard.

The head of the department stressed that the attention and care of the junior medical staff of the hospital sometimes help the speedy recovery of patients better than psychological practices.

Zolotov also noted the scientific potential of the hospital, based on deep knowledge and unique experience, thanks to which advanced technological developments and new universal solutions appear. Photo: press service of the Russian Guard

Separately, the Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard troops thanked the veterans, many of whom not only remain in the profession, but also act as reliable mentors for young medical specialists.

Zolotov added that recent years have become a test for the entire healthcare system, but the medicine of the Russian Guard, headed by the Main Military Clinical Hospital, passed this test with honor.

The Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard Troops congratulated the hospital staff on their 75th anniversary and the upcoming Defender of the Fatherland Day, thanked them for their daily hard and selfless work, the impeccable performance of their duties and loyalty to medical and military duty. Photo: press service of the Russian Guard

The director of the Russian Guard wished the doctors and junior medical staff of the institution, their families and friends good luck, success and good health.

The head of the Main Military Clinical Hospital of the National Guard Troops, Viktor Guban, in turn, thanked the head of the department for appreciating the activities of the medical institution and noted that medical specialists would continue to reliably guard the life and health of servicemen, employees and veterans of the Russian Guard.

During his visit to the military hospital, Zolotov also presented state and departmental awards to doctors and junior medical staff.

For courage and courage shown in the performance of military duty, military doctors were awarded the medals “For Courage”, Suvorov and “For Saving the Dead”.