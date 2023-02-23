Geologist Ranks assessed the situation with the water level after the earthquake in Turkey – News

February 23, 2023, 18:48 – BLiTZ – News

Marine geologist and science journalist Konstantin Ranks expressed his opinion on the consequences of the earthquake in Turkey, which may relate to changes in water levels. It is reported by Fontanka.ru.

After a large-scale earthquake in Turkey and Syria, social networks are discussing how the coastline of the Mediterranean Sea has moved away. In Venice, there was a transport collapse due to a decrease in the water level, which they are also trying to associate with a natural disaster.

Konstantin Ranks explained that the shallow Venetian lagoon was affected by strong winds from the Alps, which caused the water to drain from the canals. The geologist noted that this will help remove debris from the canals, but you need to act quickly, because the wind will soon change and the water will return to the canals.

Geologist Ranks also refuted the apocalyptic scenario in which earthquakes of this magnitude could cause shallowing of the oceans. The specialist explained that due to global warming and the melting of glaciers, such a scenario does not seem likely to him.

