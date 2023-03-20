George Soros says climate change is the world’s biggest problem

March 20 - BLiTZ. Financial magnate George Soros said that global warming and the melting of the Arctic glaciers is the main world problem. Soros noted that changes in the climate system are proceeding very quickly, and even his two-month-old forecasts are no longer relevant.

So, in the Arctic, the temperature is 20 degrees above the norm for this period. Soros calls for declaring a climate emergency and trying to “freeze” the Arctic again, otherwise all of humanity will suffer.

Soros believes that as soon as the conflict in Ukraine ends, the whole world should pay attention to a long-term and fatal problem for everyone – the climate.