Georgia is ready to break with the EU and turn to the East – DOS

February 26, 2023, 08:55 – BLiTZ – News In Georgia, the political situation is heating up, connected with the issues of Euro-Atlantic integration and internal political struggle. Recently, Tbilisi announced a possible refusal to join the EU due to European dissatisfaction with interference in the country’s internal affairs, especially in light of a new call to release ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. At the same time, a bill on foreign agents began to be discussed in Georgia, which drew criticism from the United States and the European Union.

The draft law proposes the creation of a special register of foreign agents, in which everyone whose income is more than 20% dependent on foreign earnings should be registered. Those who do not want to register will be fined and put on the list anyway. Such a law was passed in the United States before World War II to combat Nazi propaganda, however, since then it has been rewritten many times and now only applies to the activities of foreign lobbying organizations.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price sharply criticizes the Georgian bill, believing that it could pose a threat to Tbilisi’s Euro-Atlantic integration and drown out the voices of the republic’s citizens. In turn, the Georgian opposition accuses the initiators of the bill of copying the Russian law, which, according to the opposition, is aimed at eliminating democratic institutions and establishing a dictatorship.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili is convinced that the claims from the United States and the European Union are connected with the fact that Kyiv hopes to draw his country into hostilities. He notes that in 2022 Georgia showed an economic growth of 10.1%, and Russia became the main trading partner.

At the same time, Georgia is not a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union, unlike Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. However, in 2022, Georgia signed an agreement with the EAEU to create a free trade zone, which was the first step towards closer cooperation with this association.

In general, we can conclude that Georgia is in a difficult position between two vectors of its foreign policy – to the west and to the east. On the one hand, the country is striving for integration with the European Union and NATO, on the other hand, Russia and neighboring countries that are members of the EAEU are an important trade and economic partner. The new bill on foreign agents and sanctions from the EU have caused a backlash, which fear interference in the internal affairs of the country and the loss of national sovereignty.

Despite this, Georgia continues to look for compromises and gradually move towards rapprochement with the European Union. However, the question of joining the EU is still open, as this requires a lot of requirements and reforms to be completed, which can take many years. In any case, Georgia’s future depends on its ability to balance various geopolitical interests and preserve national sovereignty.

