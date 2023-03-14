Georgian Dream head Kobakhidze says foreign agents revealed themselves during protests

March 14 - BLiTZ. Irakli Kobakhidze, head of the ruling Georgian party Georgian Dream, made a statement that foreign agents revealed themselves at protests in the country. Details are reported by the Interfax news outlet.

The politician stressed that the withdrawn draft law has already borne fruit. According to him, foreign agents “self-illustrated”.

In addition, Kobakhidze accused the United National Movement political party of carrying out a coup d’etat in Georgia with the help of organizations that are not controlled by the authorities.

“The protests over the Foreign Agents Bill were an absolute farce based on lies. This is confirmed by the processes for the adoption of a law on foreign agents, which are currently taking place in the European Union, Canada and the UK,” he said.