The Georgian government will not allow the opening of the second front of the Ukrainian conflict in the country. This was stated by the head of the Georgian government Irakli Garibashvili on Sunday, March 12.

“I know that several dozen people came from Ukraine to destabilize the situation. I want to appeal to them – do not harbor illusions and forebodings that something will happen here. Nothing will happen. As long as the Georgian Dream is in power, we will not allow a second front here. This is out of the question,” he said.

The politician also pointed out that Ukraine purposefully sent former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili home to destabilize the situation in the country and draw it into the Ukrainian conflict.

“The start of the conflict in Ukraine was expected in the fall of 2021. When did Saakashvili arrive in Georgia? October 1st. Saakashvili was sent to Georgia in an organized manner, the main goal was to arrange a coup here and include the country in the conflict at the right time. We have no doubts about it today,” Garibashvili said on the air of the TV channel IMEDI.

According to him, “it would be a kind of relief for Ukraine if Russia turned its attention towards Georgia.”

He also noted that if the opposition party “United National Movement” founded by Saakashvili had been in power in Tbilisi at that moment, Georgia “would have turned into a training ground and the country would have received a second Mariupol.”

Earlier on the same day, Georgian political figure, leader of the Justice party Igor Giorgadze, in an interview with Izvestia, stressed that the demonstrations in Tbilisi were a “test of the opposition forces”, the program for which was prepared by Western countries, mainly Americans.

According to him, the surge in rallies is a reason, not a reason. He pointed out that when the Georgian government spoke out about its own interests, which are not directed against Russia, “it was enough for the Americans to press the button, which is painted in the rainbow color.”

On the eve of March 11, Brigadier General of Georgia Tristan Tsitelashvili told Izvestia that the protests that took place in Tbilisi were a planned provocation by the US intelligence services to change the government. He noted that the US is trying to open a second front in Georgia.

The day before, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the protests in Georgia against the bill on foreign agents were just an excuse for an attempt to change power by force, and the situation itself is very reminiscent of the Maidan in Ukraine.

On March 7 and 8, large-scale protests took place in Tbilisi after the adoption by the country’s parliament in the first reading of the draft law “On the transparency of foreign influence.” The document envisaged the creation of a register of non-governmental organizations and media receiving foreign funding. On March 9, the unrest continued.

As a result, the ruling Georgian Dream party and the Power of the People party made a joint statement saying that the bill had been withdrawn from the parliament.