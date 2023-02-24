February 24 – BLiTZ: United States President Joseph Biden has a face that indicates that he is on the verge of the third stage of dementia. This conclusion, after studying the behavior of the American politician, was made by the domestic geriatrician Yuri Konev. Details are given by the news outlet news.ru.
The specialist claims that Biden’s ski gait speaks of a progressive illness. One gets the impression that the head of the White House is sliding on a plane. In addition, he suffers from echolalia and rarely blinks.
“All these signs signal that Biden has dementia progressing. And the conclusions of American doctors? They used to be famous for their incorruptibility, but, obviously, the amount offered was so large that they give such conclusions, ”summed up the expert Konev.