Gerkus will leave the post of president of FC Torpedo from March 1

Ilya Gerkus is leaving the post of president of the Moscow football club Torpedo since March 1. Yaroslav Savin will take this position from the next day, said on Wednesday, February 22, press office club.

The report notes that the decision was made by Herkus together with the Board of Directors of FC Torpedo Moscow. Before leaving office, he wished the club “good luck, victories and maintaining a place in the Premier League”.

“We are grateful to Ilya Leonidovich for his work at the club,” the press service of I. O. chairman of the board of directors of the club Anatoly Khodorovsky.

He added that in accordance with the principle of separation of powers, the head of the executive body will no longer be a member of the club’s board of directors. According to him, the new composition will be formed by mid-March 2023.

Earlier, in mid-October, it was reported that Andrei Talalaev, who replaced Nikolai Kovardaev, who had been heading the club since August 19, became the head coach of Torpedo Moscow.

Currently, Torpedo occupies the last, 16th place in the Russian Football Championship, having six points after 12 rounds. At the group stage of the Cup of Russia, the Moscow team is in third place with three points after three matches.