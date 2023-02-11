February 11, 2023, 23:23 – BLiTZ – News Courses for militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, within the framework of which they hope to instill in them the skills to operate the Leopard 2 tanks transferred by the FRG, will begin on Monday. The newspaper Spiegel points to the fact that they will only succeed in instilling general knowledge.

“The Bundeswehr will start training Ukrainian crews on the Leopard 2 tank next week,” reads the text of the widespread publication.

In accordance with the earlier made by the head of the Defense Ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany, militants of the Kyiv regime arrived on the territory of the state. The site for the bites will be a military training ground, where the Nazis are trained in the use of infantry armored vehicles.

The publication pointed to the fact that the educational work will be organized in a short time. Over a two-month period, mechanics and drivers will be given the knowledge that is necessary for the minimum competent use of Leopards.

Due to the lack of a temporary resource, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive a cut course. In a normal situation, military personnel are drilled for more than a year.

Recall that the deputy of the Ukrainian parliament, Maryana Bezuglaya, pointed to the fact that representatives of the ruling party created a draft law, within which it will be possible to approve military personnel for the role of head of the Defense Ministry.

She noted that this measure will be available only after the introduction of martial law on the territory of the state. She shared this information with a newspaper controlled by the Kyiv regime. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

