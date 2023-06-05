German Defense Minister said, India’s dependence on Russian weapons is not in Germany’s interest

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday that India’s dependence on Russian weapons Germany Not in the interest of Pistorius, who is on a four-day visit to India, is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday and the focus of the discussion is likely to be on expanding bilateral defense industrial cooperation.

India-Germany will hold talks on the purchase of submarines

India’s plan to procure six destroyers of conventional submarines at a cost of around Rs 43,000 crore is likely to figure in the talks. Because one of the claimants of the contract is ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), a German company. To a question regarding India’s dependence on Russian arms, Pistorius told German state-owned broadcaster DW, “It is not up to Germany to change it.” He said, this is an issue that we have to solve jointly with other partners. But certainly it cannot be in our interest in the long run that India remains so dependent on Russia for the supply of arms or other material.

German Defense Minister coming on a five-day tour from June 5

Pistorius is coming to India after visiting Singapore and Indonesia. He said, I want to give an indication that we are ready to cooperate with our partners… reliable partners like Indonesia, India. This includes, for example, the possibility of supplying submarines, Pistorius said. Sources aware of the agenda of the Singh-Pistorius meeting said the submarine-related project is set to figure in the discussion. In June 2021, the Ministry of Defense at a cost of about Rs 43,000 crore Indian Navy The mega project to indigenously build six conventional submarines was approved for The Defense Minister of Germany is on a four-day visit to India from June 5.