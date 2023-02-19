A 360-degree turnaround in Russian politics, and in particular President Vladimir Putin, would make the whole world happy the very next day. This statement was made by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Annalena Burbock, during her speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 18.

Burbock compared Russia and Germany. She explained that Berlin in its policy “turned around 360 degrees” and ceased to be neutral, starting to provide military assistance to Ukraine. In her opinion, only desire is enough for such changes in politics.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry stressed that without such a “turn” on the part of Putin, peace in Ukraine would be impossible.

Earlier in the day, Burbock urged China to use its influence to achieve world peace, including in Ukraine. In addition, she said about the active discussion “what does a just world mean.” According to the Foreign Minister, this wording is based on the recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each state.

On December 17, the minister spoke out against a ceasefire in Ukraine and Donbass on Russian terms. The Germans did not agree with the opinion of the politician, for which she was criticized.

On February 11, in an interview with the German newspaper Tagesspiegel, Burbock admitted that her words that Europe was “waging war against Russia” were a mistake. She stressed that Russia allegedly attacked the European peace order.

Speaking about the “mistake” made, the head of the German Foreign Ministry added that “he who does not live is not mistaken.”

At the end of January, Annalena Burbock said that European countries were “fighting against Russia.” However, two days later, the German Foreign Ministry pointed out that the support of Ukraine allegedly does not make Germany a party to the conflict.

Russia continues a special military operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Kyiv has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

