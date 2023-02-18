German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock called on Russian leader Vladimir Putin to change his policy 360 degrees. She made such a statement at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, February 18.

The diplomat noted that she believes in “the ability of people to change”, citing Germany as an example, which, according to Burbock, abandoned its principles not to supply weapons to the Ukrainian conflict zones.

The minister stressed that Putin “can do it, he can make his own decisions and completely change his course 360 ​​degrees.”

“And tomorrow the whole world would be happy,” the minister was quoted as saying.Newspaper.Ru“.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry also said that Germany could not take a neutral side in the conflict in Ukraine, this would mean “taking the side of the Russian Federation.”

Earlier in the day, Burbock urged China to use its influence to achieve world peace, including in Ukraine. In addition, she said about the active discussion “what does a just world mean.” According to the Foreign Minister, this wording is based on the recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of each state.

On December 17, the minister opposed the ceasefire in Ukraine and Donbass on Russian terms. The Germans did not agree with the opinion of the politician, for which she was criticized.

Russia continues a special military operation to protect the Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Kyiv has been fighting since 2014. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the LPR and DPR due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.