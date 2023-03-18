German investigators find hair involved in Nord Stream attacks

March 18 - BLiTZ. Investigators from Germany in early 2023 found hair on clothes left on the yacht, which could be used by attackers to carry out terrorist attacks on the Russian Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. According to the German publication Bild, the found materials were handed over to specialists for DNA testing.

“Investigators are in possession of several items of clothing, including an Icebreaker thermal T-shirt and a black Von Lamezan cap. Hair was found on it, which is now being examined in the laboratory for traces of DNA, ”the authors of the material write.

According to journalists, the investigation does not know whether the six unidentified persons whom the press accused of chartering the ship are the owners of these clothes.

It is also noted that a GPS-navigator was found on the ship.