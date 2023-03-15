In Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), critical defensive lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fell. This was announced on March 14 by the correspondent of the German newspaper Bild Julian Repke.

“Another Ukrainian line of defense in Bakhmut collapsed, and Russian forces <…> entered the northern industrial district. The Wagner Group is located at the Vostokmash plant, where in December [президент Владимир] Zelensky honored Ukrainian troops defending Bakhmut,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

He noted that the fortification system was the “last hope” of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to create a strong line inside the settlement.

Earlier that day, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that in Artemivsk, fighting is going on literally for every meter, Kyiv does not take into account the numerous losses. At present, he sees no decision to withdraw the remaining Ukrainian troops from the city.

Political scientist Yuriy Svetov, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that the actions of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky indicate that the struggle for Artemovsk will be long and tough. According to him, in order for the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to remain alive, Zelensky’s permission to surrender is required. However, this will not happen because the President of Ukraine needs to “show victory to the West and convince it that arms deliveries are working.”

In turn, Zelensky’s office reported that a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine was held, at which it was decided to continue to hold the city. Zelensky also said that the future of Ukraine is being decided in Artemovsk. He described the situation in this area as “very tough and painful.”

In addition, on the same day it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would use aviation, armored vehicles and all kinds of weapons to strike at employees of the Wagner PMC, who were advancing in the direction of Chasov Yar near Artemovsk. In the Artyomovsk direction, the Ukrainian fighters have a fairly well-organized defense. However, in some areas it “breaks through” in a few days under the onslaught of Russian forces.

The day before, The Wall Street Journal noted the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses near Artemovsk due to the lack of roads for the evacuation of the wounded. According to the publication, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine increased due to the fact that paved roads were inaccessible for the evacuation of the wounded and the supply of ammunition. At the same time, alternative dirt roads are impassable for most wheeled vehicles.

At the same time, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Alexander Syrsky, called the situation in the Artemovsk area difficult. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to resist.

Prior to that, on March 12, the commander of one of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Denis Yaroslavsky said that the Ukrainian army could fall into the boiler in Artemovsk, as it was in Debaltseve in 2015. He pointed out the similarity of situations when the routes are cut off and a purposeful exit of troops can endanger the entire column.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.