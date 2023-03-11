March 11 - BLiTZ. The German media reported that the German railway carrier Deutsche Bahn-DB Cargo stopped carrying out free delivery of humanitarian aid to Kyiv. As journalists reported, such rail transportation ceased to exist from January 1, 2023. Analyst Nosovich: the German government "chews snot" and "swallows" insults from the United States March 11, 2023 at 05:49

Starting from the new year, those wishing to help Ukraine are required to pay the full cost of transportation. As it became known, the company requires 6,000 euros for the delivery of a container to Kyiv.

The reason for the company’s decision was a long-standing dispute with the German Ministry of Transport. State structures refuse to finance such transportation.

Deutsche Bahn-DB Cargo reported that almost 5 million euros were spent on rail transport of humanitarian aid to Kyiv last year.