German MEP Eroglu: earthquakes in Turkey threaten the EU with a new wave of migrants

March 11 - BLiTZ. Engin Eroglu, MEP from Germany, spoke about a new possible wave of refugees, now from Turkey, after powerful earthquakes in early February this year. In his opinion, along with the Ukrainian in the country of Europe, in particular, in Germany, a new stream of refugees may pour in.

He specifically explained that not a single European state is ready for this, Lenta.ru reports.

Recall that the most powerful earthquake since the beginning of the last century with a magnitude of 7.7 shook Turkey on February 6 this year. As a result, several Turkish provinces were destroyed, more than a hundred thousand people were left homeless, and the death toll exceeded 20 thousand.

