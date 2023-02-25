February 25, 2023, 17:34 – BLiTZ – News Researcher at the Hamburg Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy, coordinator of the project on deep reductions in nuclear weapons, Ulrich Kühn, said that Russia has enough nuclear weapons to “turn the entire globe into ruins.” ZDFheute writes about it.

According to the scientist, the Russian Federation has about 6,000 nuclear weapons, and even if half of them fail, Russia will still have enough explosive power to destroy the globe.

new code123

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and that the Russian Federation does not have any need to launch a nuclear strike on the territory of Ukraine, but in the extreme case, Russia will defend itself by all available means.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.