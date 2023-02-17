German tourists in Turkey refused to share hotels with earthquake victims

February 17, 2023, 05:05 – BLiTZ – News Sales of trips to Turkey among Russians decreased by 25%. Such data is shared by experts in the tourism industry, referring to tour operators. Experts see a number of reasons for such changes in indicators. This writes the publication Turprom.

So, travelers are afraid that they will not be forced to share hotels with the citizens of the country affected by the earthquake. It is noted that the reorientation of tourist flows began to be discussed not only among Russian tourists, but also among German citizens.

The Germans rushed to quickly change tours to Turkey for trips to other states. According to German tourists, they are not ready to share their holidays with the affected Turks. It is this motivation that makes them change tickets to Turkey for other destinations, the most popular of which were Spain and Greece.

It is also noted that Russian tourists, in case of refusal from the Turkish direction, prefer hotels in the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Thailand. Experts analyzed the consequences of the tragedy in Turkey in the tourism industry and drew conclusions, according to which, in the very first days, applications for cancellation of tours to this country increased by 10%, but after some time the figure returned to its previous levels.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that in the Turkish province of Hatay, rescuers managed to save a child from the rubble of a destroyed building 260 hours after the earthquake.

