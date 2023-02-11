February 12, 2023, 01:02 – BLiTZ – News Member of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Alexei Pushkov pointed out how clumsy were the justifications of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Burbock, regarding waging a “war with Russia”.

Earlier, the German diplomat called on the European powers to support the Kyiv regime more strongly, ignoring real politics, justifying this by saying that joint efforts are aimed at “war against Russia.” For such behavior, a number of political forces pointed out that she should leave her post.

“After clumsy explanations, German Foreign Minister Burbock nevertheless admitted that her words about the state of war with Russia were a mistake,” reads the text of a publication distributed within the official Telegram channel of the parliamentarian.

Recall that courses for militants of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, within the framework of which they hope to instill in them the skills to operate the Leopard 2 tanks transferred by the FRG, will begin on Monday. The newspaper Spiegel points to the fact that they will only succeed in instilling general knowledge.

In accordance with the earlier made by the head of the Defense Ministry of the Federal Republic of Germany, militants of the Kyiv regime arrived on the territory of the state. The site for the bites will be a military training ground, where the Nazis are trained in the use of infantry armored vehicles. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.

