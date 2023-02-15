The explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines once again exposed the EU’s (EU) ‘feudal dependence’ on the United States. This was stated on Wednesday, February 15, by a member of the Bundestag (German parliament) from the Left Party, Sevim Dagdelen, in an interview with a Chinese newspaper Global Times.

“The EU has failed to free itself from US dominance and pursue an independent, self-assured foreign and security policy. The apogee of European impotence in its feudal relations with the United States was the refusal to investigate terrorist acts of sabotage against the Russian-German Nord Stream gas pipeline, she said.

Dagdelen called Germany a “servile vassal” of the US, endangering its own population.

She added that in light of the recent revelations by American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh that “the US and Norway blew up the Nord Stream pipelines, the German government should provide clarification on the perpetrators and bring appropriate action instead of continuing this vassal loyalty.”

The day before, the spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said that the organization does not have a mandate to investigate the incident at Nord Stream.

At the same time, on the same day, Seymour Hersh, in an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, said that US President Joe Biden ordered the US military to carry out sabotage on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines because he did not trust Germany.

Prior to this, on February 8, Hersh said that the explosives under the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines were planted by divers from the United States during alleged NATO exercises, and the Norwegians activated it. Hersh also claimed that Jake Sullivan, an adviser to the American leader on national security, was involved in the preparation of the plan of sabotage.

The Pentagon, after the release of the investigation, rejected the involvement of the United States in undermining the gas pipelines.

As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted in an interview with the outreach lesson “Talk about the Important,” published on February 12, the United States destroyed the powerful alliance that Russia and Germany had built for decades, as a result, Berlin lost gas from Russia, and American officials admit that the sabotage that occurred on the Nord Streams is their work.

Leaks on the SP and SP-2 gas pipelines were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.

