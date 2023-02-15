February 16, 2023, 02:39 – BLiTZ – News The German government was hesitant to cross Moscow’s “red line” after being deceived by the United States, writes NetEase.

After the destruction of the Russian Nord Stream, Germany continued to publicly support Washington and supply weapons to the Kyiv regime. However, the newspaper notes, Berlin began to resist when the United States called on the German government to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

As a result, the Americans compromised and announced that they were sending M1 Abrams to Kyiv. True, it turned out later, the authors of the Chinese edition write, that the American administration had “circled around the finger” of Germany.

After Berlin announced that it was sending tanks to Ukraine, the US delayed its deliveries until the end of this year. In other words, Washington successfully “fooled” Germany.

The authors believe that it was after such a deception that Paris and Berlin abruptly “put on the brakes” by refusing to supply Ukraine with fighter jets that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky asked for during his European tour.

“Prior to this, Russia warned that countries would cross the “red lines” if they agreed to transfer aircraft to Ukraine,” the article emphasizes.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the issue of supplying fighter jets to the Kyiv regime “is not in the spotlight.”

