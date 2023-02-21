At the Berlin Forum of World Religions, they called to check the Sermon on the Mount of Christ for propaganda of violence, and the Pope for intolerance. The message about this appeared on Tuesday, February 21, on the air of the radio Deutschlandfunk.

Professor of Literature at the Freiburg Pedagogical University, Tatjana Jesch, believes that punishment fantasies, which should reverse unjust conditions, dominate the sermon. However, where exactly she found in the sermon what she listed, the specialist did not explain.

According to Yesh, the whole sermon is filled with “resentment” and the desire to “cruelly punish” the previous system. She called the Sermon on the Mount “a collection of sayings attributed to Christ.”

“There are also sexual aspects of violence, such as calling for the eye to be plucked out of the head,” the professor said.

Thus, the expert interprets the quote that “if your right eye offends you, tear it out and throw it away from you, for it is better for you that one of your members perish, and not the whole body be cast into hell.”

“Therefore, I believe that the sermon is not useful and not constructive, and it is important that positive prejudices towards Christianity and its peacefulness are rechecked on the subject of whether these texts should be read at all,” the literary critic emphasized.

In closing, Yesh called Christianity a “Jewish sect” and called for the texts to be stripped of their “veil of sacred aura”. Her opinion was supported by the specialist of the center for the study of tolerance in the city of Kiel, Bernd Simon, who condemned the Pope for saying that homosexuality is a sin. He urged to check his statements for tolerance.

Earlier, on February 16, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the French authorities hypocritically do not notice the persecution of Christians in Syria and Ukraine. She also recalled the events in Ukraine, where the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) is being persecuted.

Prior to this, on January 7, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky suspended the citizenship of 13 clergymen of the UOC. According to Ukrainian media, the corresponding decree was signed by him at the end of December, but was not officially made public, since it contains personal information.

In 2022, the Ukrainian authorities stepped up their actions against the UOC. They searched the homes of bishops and priests, churches and monasteries, including the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, in order to find traces of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” So, in December 2022, the Security Service of Ukraine opened 50 criminal cases against priests of the UOC.