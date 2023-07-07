Ghanshyam Jha of Deoghar became the icon of the youth, there is a figure of free teaching in 100 schools, awakening the spirit of education

Deoghar News: Even at the age of 68, Ghanshyam Jha of Deoghar is spreading the light of education by visiting different provinces of the country. He remains an icon for the youth to the elderly of the country. Due to his determination, he never allowed the disease to dominate him. Brain stroke came on January 3, 2023, yet did not let the spirit weaken. On Wednesday, the Kolkata Public School located in Ormanjhi, Ranchi created a record by taking classes for children and teaching them free of cost in one hundred schools.

figure of free teaching in 100 schools

In this regard, former teacher of Kendriya Vidyalaya Ghanshyam Jha told that in 1980 he started the campaign by teaching chemistry to the children of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth of Deoghar. Seeing the enthusiasm of the children, the feeling of going to more and more schools, institutions and coaching centers to teach them free of cost got awakened. On July 5, 2023, by teaching in a school in Ranchi, he touched the figure of free teaching in one hundred schools. He retired from Kendriya Vidyalaya in February 2015.

Campaign started from Deoghar

Starting the campaign from Deoghar, he is donating education in various schools, institutions, coaching centers in many provinces of the country. Had gone to bed on January 1, 2023 due to brain stoke. At that time there seemed a possibility of stopping the campaign, but did not lose courage. In July again got involved in education campaign. He said that by forming an organization called Radhe Rukmini Foundation, he is running Beti Padhao-Samaj Badhao-Desh Badhao campaign. He said that the education donation campaign will continue as long as there is power.

