Ghaziabad Big disclosure in conversion case through online gaming, Shahnawaz Baddo got Pakistan connection

Ghaziabad, There has been a big disclosure in the matter of conversion through online gaming. 30 numbers of Pakistan have been found from the phone of accused Shahnawaz Baddo. Along with this, some e-mail IDs of Pakistan have also been found. According to the police, a lot of data has been received from his mobile which is suspicious. The police interrogated the accused Shahnawaz Baddo for about 8 hours. Police say that Baddo has deleted the data of his mobile phone during the absconding. The police have recovered two mobile phones and a PC from the accused Baddo. The recovered mobile phone and PC have been sent for forensic examination.

The offer was being given by sending a link to the game on mobile

Two mail ids have been found in the mobile of accused Shahnawaz Baddo. One of which is in his name, while the other mail ID is in the name of another person. In which a mail has been received and in that mail some e-mail IDs of Pakistan have been found. By sending a link to the website, the accused was offering a great game on mobile. Two YouTube channels of Pakistan have also been identified in this case. Please inform that the accused Shahnawaz alias Baddo has been brought to Ghaziabad by the police on Tuesday morning. After which the police produced him in the ACJM-3 court. The court has sent Baddo to jail in judicial custody for 14 days.

Shahnawaz was the mastermind of the conversion racket

A case of conversion of a minor child through a gaming app came to light in Ghaziabad, where on the complaint of the child’s father, the police arrested Mumbai resident accused Shahnawaz Maqsood alias Baddo from Thane district of Maharashtra on Sunday. A minor boy living in Rajnagar, Ghaziabad was so brainwashed by the accused Baddo that he secretly went to the mosque and started offering Namaz. The accused Shahnawaz Maqsood alias Baddo was running this racket through the gaming app. Shahnawaz was constantly changing locations to escape from the police. The police had also issued a lookout circular against Shahnawaz. Shahnawaz is being told the mastermind of this entire conversion racket. Pakistan’s connection is also coming to the fore in this matter.

