Ghaziabad: Dead body of CBSE deputy secretary found hanging from fan in flat, reason given in suicide note...

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad The body of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) deputy secretary Venkatesh Narayan Singh was found hanging from the fan in his flat in Sumeru Society of the district. He was working at CBSE Headquarters in New Delhi and was not going to office for almost two months.

On the information of family members, when Kaushambi police station of Ghaziabad reached the flat on the second floor of the building on Sunday, his body was found hanging with the help of a sheet. When the police took down the dead body and investigated, a suicide note was also found on the spot. In this, VN Singh has not held anyone responsible for his death.

It is being told that VN Singh had gone to his room after talking about sleeping. Later, when wife Nidhi Singh went to pick him up, the door was locked from inside. When the family members did not open the door even after giving voice several times, the police were informed on suspicion.

It is written in the suicide note that he has been very troubled by his illness. Along with this, he has also praised his family and the people working together in the office. At present, on the basis of the suicide note, it is believed that the deputy secretary of CBSE was under stress due to his illness. It is also being said that he is under mental stress for some time.

Police has started the investigation of the matter. After sending the dead body for postmortem, the report is awaited, so that the cause of death can be revealed. It has come to the notice that VN Singh was not going to office for almost two months. The police also talked to the family members regarding the matter.

According to ACP Indirapuram Swatantra Kumar Singh, the body has been sealed and sent for postmortem. The family has not yet given any complaint against anyone. Further action will be taken on the basis of postmortem report.

