Ghaziabad: Dead body of woman and man found in hotel, fear of suicide in love affair, forensic team engaged in investigation

Lucknow: Once again a heart-wrenching incident has come to the fore from Ghaziabad. Where the lover called the newly married woman to a hotel and killed her. After executing this incident, the young man himself also committed suicide by hanging himself. The whole matter pertains to Kadarabad of Modinagar police station area.

Youth strangles woman in Ghaziabad

Actually the whole matter is of Sunday. Where the dead body of a young man and a woman was found in room number 202 of a hotel in Kadarabad area of ​​Modinagar police station area of ​​Ghaziabad. It is being told that both had booked a room in the hotel on Saturday. Sources told that the young man first strangled the woman to death and then committed suicide himself. The deceased woman got married two months ago with another youth. The whole matter is being told about the press context.

love affair is the whole matter

Sources told that the woman was married some time back to a youth resident of Modi Nagar. The love affair of the deceased youth and the newly married woman was going on before marriage. But both could not get married due to some reason. At present, no suicide note of any kind has been found on the spot. Police has sent the dead body for postmortem. Now further action will be taken only after the post mortem report comes.

This evening information was received that bodies of a woman and a man were found in a guest house in Modinagar. The man’s body was found hanging and the woman was strangulated to death. The forensic team has investigated. The body is being sent for postmortem and is being investigated: Ritesh Tripathi, ACP Modinagar, Ghaziabad(28.05) pic.twitter.com/TfhmWXCZAK

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 28, 2023



Showroom owner shot dead in broad daylight in Ghaziabad, dispute related to property

What did ACP tell

ACP Modinagar Ritesh Tripathi told the media that the bodies of a woman and a man were reported to have been found in a guest house in Modinagar on Sunday evening. After which the police reached the spot. The dead body of the man was hanging on the noose. While the woman was strangled to death. The forensic team has investigated. The dead body is being sent for postmortem and is being investigated.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=–6FpWEyLiY)