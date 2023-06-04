Ghaziabad: FIR ordered against 35 policemen including station in-charge, stir in the department, know what is the matter

Ghaziabad News: Instead of taking action against the accused who demanded extortion in Ghaziabad, the court has ordered to register a case against 35 policemen of Loni border station for harassing the victim.

These include the inspector in-charge of the police station and other policemen. It is alleged that the Ghaziabad police lodged a false case against the victim Mahant and his wife and sent them to jail. There is a lot of discussion in the police department about the order of the court.

Advocate Ambareesh Kumar, who filed an application on behalf of the victim woman Deepa in the case, said that Deepa Sharma’s husband Mahant Monu Sharma marries poor girls every year with the amount donated in the temple. Apart from this, many types of special events are also organized in the temple.

The woman alleges that many people, including Dabang Vikas Mavi, Manish Bhati and Bali, who live in the locality, harass her husband and terrorize and demand extortion every month. Threats are also given to kill if the extortion is not paid.

Deepa Sharma told that on July 6, 2022, her husband Monu Sharma was getting the poor girl married in the temple. Only then Manish and some unknown people reached the temple and disrupted the wedding program and looted the goods kept in the temple. Deepa Sharma gave a complaint about the incident with her husband to the police station.

It is alleged that the police did not take any action even after making the accused sit in the police station. On the contrary, by taking action against Mahant Monu Sharma under the sections of breach of peace, he was challaned. The woman then filed an application in the court through advocate Ambareesh Kumar regarding action against the accused.

The advocate told that while hearing the application in the court, the then effective in-charge of the police station, Yogendra Pawar, Inspector Vibhanshu Tomar and 35 policemen and other accused have been ordered to be investigated by registering a case. Along with this, it has been asked to start the investigation of the case.

