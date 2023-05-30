Ghaziabad: Male skeleton found near garbage dump in Nandgram, suspicion of sorcery, sent for DNA test

Ghaziabad: A heart-wrenching incident has come to light from Ghaziabad in UP. Human skeleton has been found in the garbage heap in Nandgram area. About 4 bones including male skeleton have been found. There has been a stir in the area after the male skeleton was found. At the same time, the police reached the information and took the male skeleton into custody and sent it for postmortem and DNA test.

Male skeleton can be removed from the cemetery

There has already been a stir in the area due to the discovery of hellfire. Also, the police is assuming that all these bones may have been extracted from a cemetery. Those who have been thrown here after Tantra-Mantra. However, the police have started a complete investigation into the matter.

4 bones found with skull

In fact, there is a complete dumping place near Ghukna Mod in Nandgram police station area. Where people throw garbage in some vacant plots. Because of this, a lot of garbage has accumulated there. Yesterday i.e. Monday, a person’s eyes fell on the skull lying there. Soon a crowd gathered on the spot. People informed about this to the UP-112 control room. The police reached the spot and took the skull into custody. It is being told that 4 bones have been found along with the skull. Which has two hands, two legs.

It was reported that a male skeleton and 4 bones were found near the garbage heap in Thana Nandgram. Prima facie it seems that it is a matter of sorcery. The male skeleton has been sent for postmortem and DNA test. Action being taken: Ravi Kumar, ACP, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh (29.05) pic.twitter.com/2fZuktRSWU

What did ACP Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar tell

Ravi Kumar ACP Ghaziabad told the media that a male skeleton and 4 bones were reported found near the garbage dump in Nandgram police station. Prima facie it seems that it is a matter of sorcery. The male skeleton has been sent for postmortem and DNA test. Investigation is being done on the spot. Now further action will be taken only after the postmortem and DNA report comes. At present, interrogation of the people around is going on.

