Ghaziabad: Prostitution busted in Pacific Mall, police raided 8 spa centers, 99 people in custody

Ghaziabad: Prostitution business is being done under the garb of Spa Center in Ghaziabad Pacific Mall, Uttar Pradesh. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and conducted a raid. During this, 8 spa centers were found where many people were caught in objectionable condition. In which a total of 60 women and 39 men have been detained. Whom the police is questioning.

Spa Center in Ghaziabad Pacific Mall

In fact, the special team of Ghaziabad’s Trans Hindon DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav raided the spa center running in Pacific Mall. During this, about 60 women and 39 youths have been detained. The police had received information about prostitution going on in the spa. After which raid was done here.

Prostitution under the guise of spa center in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police interrogated the arrested youths and girls. In which many people were arrested. And many were released. People have been arrested under the charge only. At present the police is making inquiries.

Action on the owners and managers of spa centers

DCP Ghaziabad Vivek Kumar told the media that information was received for the spa center running in Pacific Mall that prostitution is being done there. The raid was conducted on the basis of information. 8 spa centers were found where many people were caught in objectionable condition. A total of 60 women and 39 men have been detained. Whose interrogation is going on. Along with this, action will be taken against the owners, managers etc. of the spa center.

Let us tell you that on May 22, in Aligarh of UP, the police had busted the prostitution going on in the hotel. 7 people were arrested in the incident. In which 4 women were involved. Earlier this action was taken in the raid of police and magistrate at Pari Hotel in Mahua Kheda police station area. Where two people were caught in the hotel. Then action was taken by raiding the Tiger Lodge located at Bhujpura on his tip. Three men, four women were arrested on the spot with objectionable material. A total of 9 people were arrested in two hotels.

