Ghaziabad: Woman reached clinic for treatment, doctor injected drug, gang-raped along with partner

Ghaziabad: The incidents of rape are continuously increasing in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, a case of cruelty has come to light from Ghaziabad. In which a female patient has accused two doctors of gangrape. In which one has been arrested by the police. While his other accomplice is absconding. The police has started searching for the accused.

Gangrape with a woman on the pretext of treatment

Actually the whole matter is of Khoda area. Where a woman from Rohini area reached Dr. Saqib’s clinic in Ghaziabad for treatment. According to the information received, on June 7, the woman reached Dr. Saqib’s clinic for the first time. The doctor gave some medicines to the woman. But when the woman did not get any benefit from those medicines, then the doctor again called her to the clinic. On June 19, the woman reached the clinic for treatment. Where the doctor gave drug injection to the female patient. Then, along with one of his fellow doctors, gang-raped the woman. When the woman regained consciousness, there was no cloth on her body. After this, the doctor threatened the woman that if she told anyone about this, her video would go viral on social media.

Case registered against the accused

The woman lodged a case against the accused doctor and his companion in the police station. Police told that a girl who is a resident of Delhi. It was alleged by her that she was gang-raped by two persons. Taking immediate action, the police arrested a doctor. The second is still absconding, which is being searched.

On 25.06.23, a complaint was given by a girl at Police Station Khoda in which she alleged that she was raped by two persons. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/xxKTs3pazB

— DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) June 26, 2023

