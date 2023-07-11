Ghera dalo dera dalo program, teachers surrounded the residence of MLAs and MLCs of four divisions of Bihar

On the call of the Bihar State Primary Teachers Association, on Tuesday, the Ghera Dalo, Dera Dalo program started on the demand of giving unconditional status of state employee, implementation of old pension scheme and inspection of schools by competent officials.

Teachers surrounded MLAs and MLCs of four divisions at their residence

On the first day, more than 50 thousand primary teachers of four divisions-Patna, Saran, Tirhut and Magadha divisions gheraoed the residences of MLAs and Legislative Council members of their respective areas and submitted memorandums to them. At the same time, by putting pressure on the government, it was also urged to intensify efforts from its level to fulfill the demands. Due to this, many MLAs and MLCs could not reach the house.

Police arrested many teacher leaders

Many teacher leaders were arrested by the police even before the Ghera dalo dera dalo programme. Along with this, in order to come to the residence of the MLAs, police force was used on many teachers. All the teacher leaders of the Sangh also condemned the lathi charge on the teachers. He demanded the immediate release of the arrested teachers. Various associations said that if the arrested teachers are not released soon, the agitation will be intensified.

Police kept waiting for the protesters at Dakbungalow Chowk in Patna, teachers reached R block directly from JP Golambar

Ghera dalo dera dalo program will continue even today

Bihar State Primary Teachers Association President Brijanandan Sharma, Acting President Manoj Kumar, Senior Vice President Srinunumani Singh, General Secretary Nagendra Nath Sharma, Auditor Ram Bhushan Upadhyay and Spokesperson Premchandra said that our program is for two days on 11 and 12 July. On July 12, teachers of Bhagalpur, Kosi, Munger, Purnia and Darbhanga divisions will continue the ghera dalo dera dalo program at the residence of their MLAs and MLAs in Patna.

