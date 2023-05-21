GHKKPM: After a leap of 20 years, the show will see high voltage drama! Sai-Virat will also leave the show after Pakhi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The popular TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin’ (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) is liked by the audience a lot. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Ayesha Singh are playing lead roles in the show. Aishwarya had said goodbye to the show some time ago. Now according to the latest update, there will be a leap of 20 years in the show. It is being said that Sai, Virat and Satya will leave the show.

There will be a leap in ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’

Aishwarya Sharma used to play the role of Pakhi in the serial ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’. She has now bid goodbye to the show and is seen in Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Now, according to a report in ETimes, a source associated with the show said, “We feel that the original story has run its course and there is a need to show a new story.”

Sai-Virat will be out of the show!

The source further said that we are planning to introduce a time leap. We are considering to change the cast including the lead pair. Only Virat’s (Neil Bhatt) family will be retained. However, the makers have not officially confirmed this.

Pakhi is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Aishwarya Sharma talks about her decision to quit Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyar Mein for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She said, if you are tied to only one show, you may miss out on other better opportunities, and I don’t want to miss any opportunity. I had already decided to leave the show and even served the notice period, after which I was offered this show.

The latest track from ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’

Talking about the latest track ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’, Sai and Satya got married in the show. After marriage, Sai has come to Satya’s house. Virat has still not forgotten Sai and Pakhi has gone somewhere. Sai kept a fast for Satya in the worship of Vat Savitri. Virat’s heart was very sad because of this.