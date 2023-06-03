GHKKPM: Sai-Pakhi do not like each other even in real life, due to this there was a rift in their relationship

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The story of TV show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is going to move forward 20 years. Fans have become very excited by this news. Although the search for new lead characters is on. Recently there were reports about Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma that both have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Now you will be surprised to know that there was often tension between them while working together, but there was never any big fight.

Sai-Pakhi is not a friend

Despite being a part of the show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein since its inception, reports suggest that Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma have never been friends and rumors of their feud have often surfaced. A source from the production house told ETimes TV, Ayesha and Aishwarya were never special friends. They always kept only professional relationship with each other. Due to some differences, things are not going well between them since last one year.

Because of this, there was a rift between Sai-Pakhi.

The source told that Aishwarya Sharma had to face a lot of trolling on social media because of her character in the show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar. Because of this misunderstanding arose between the two actresses and a rift broke out between the two actresses. Although both maintained professionalism on the set and there was no fight between them. Although the publication asked Ayesha about unfollowing Aishwarya on Insta, she said, “I will never talk about it. I am just focusing on the shooting of the show.” Aishwarya, on the other hand, said, “I am not responsible, you can ask someone else about it.”

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Sai, Karisma bids goodbye to the show, who will become the new Savi?

Ulka Gupta will be seen in Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyar



There are reports that she will be seen opposite Ulka Gupta in ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’. He has been offered the lead role after Ayesha Singh. Talking to Pinkvilla, Ulka Gupta said, I have met the producer of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, but I can’t really make anything official yet. I have just met him, that’s all. I have been approached by them, but there is no confirmation that I can get it and I can be seen in the lead role.