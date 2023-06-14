Ghulam Nabi Azad’s big statement: ‘Opposition unity will not benefit before Lok Sabha elections’

Head of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Wednesday that he did not see any benefit from opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Azad was not invited to the meeting of opposition parties

When asked about the meeting of opposition parties called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Azad said that he has not been invited to it. He said, the benefit of opposition unity will be available only when there is something for both the parties. There may be a difference in the profit share for both – it may be 50-50 or 60-40 – but in this case, both the parties have nothing to give to the other.

Azad said – Why will Banerjee forge an alliance?

Referring to West Bengal, Azad said that the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) do not have any MLAs in the state and it is a matter of concern that if both the parties Mamata Banerjee If it forms an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by K.K., then what will be the benefit of TMC in this. Why would Banerjee forge an alliance? How would they benefit from this? Similarly, TMC does not have any MLA in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. What will Congress give them in these states? Just nothing.

Congress said- Ghulam Nabi Azad is showing his true character and loyalty to Modi

Azad also gave a big statement about Andhra Pradesh

Azad, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that similarly, the Congress does not have a single MLA in Andhra Pradesh. While the YSRCP led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy does not have any MLA elsewhere. What will the Congress give him (Reddy) and what will Reddy give to the Congress, he asked.

Unfortunately, every opposition party has nothing in the states other than their own: Azad

Azad, a former Union minister, made it clear that he wanted the opposition to unite to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in next year’s general elections. Azad said, but unfortunately every opposition party has nothing in the states other than their own state. It would have been beneficial if two-three parties had formed governments in the states (in coalition).