Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Sai, Karisma said goodbye to the show, this actress will be in the role of Savi!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The story of Star Plus’ popular show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ is about to move forward by 20 years. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora will not be seen in the show after taking the leap. Every day new updates are coming and now news is coming that actress Sneha Bhavsar is saying goodbye to the show. Sneha plays the character of Karishma Chavan in the show. On the other hand, who will play the role of Badi Savi, there is a lot of discussion on this too.

Sneha Bhavsar said goodbye to ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyaar Mein’

Karishma Chavan i.e. Sneha Bhavsar is associated with a debut show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’. According to a report in ETimes, Sneha while talking about her decision to leave the show said, “My decision to leave the show was not taken recently. I was waiting to get out because I wanted to do something new.

Sneha Bhavsar said this

Sneha Bhavsar clarified that she is not leaving the show because of any new project, rather she wants to do something new. The actress said, when the leap came, my creative director asked me to decide whether I want to continue with this character or not. Then I decided to leave it. Please tell that in the show she was seen in the role of Mohit Chavan’s wife.

Who will be the new Savi?

On the other hand, the fans are very excited to know what will be the story of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ after 20 years. It will be shown in the story that Savi will grow up, and the discussion about who will play this character is intense. If media reports are to be believed, Ulka Gupta’s name is being taken for the role of Savi. Ulka was last seen playing the role of Bunny in Bunny Chow Home Delivery. Although nothing has been said officially by the makers on this.