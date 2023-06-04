Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Sai, this actress quit the show, makers have found a new replacement!

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Star Plus show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ is in discussion these days for many reasons. The story of the show is going to move forward 20 years and the entry of new cast is going to happen. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora will not be seen in the story after 20 years. Recently there was news that actress Sweha Bhavsar has said goodbye to the show. Now actress Yesha Harsora has left the show. One by one all the actors are calling the show boy-boy.

Yesha Harsora bids farewell to ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’

The lead actors of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora are leaving the show. Another actress is ready to leave the show and that actress is Yesha Harsora. Yesha used to play the role of Harini in the show and she used to live in the Chavan residence. Yesha plays the role of Harini Deshpande who is Pulkit and Devyani’s daughter.

This actress will replace Yesha Harsora!

Talking to Telechakkar, Yesha Harsora said, “The show is taking a leap of 20 years, so I will exit as Harini’s character will be shown in adulthood and in a more mature manner.” Makers have not discovered who will replace him in the show. It is being said that Ankita Khare will replace her. Although the makers have not officially confirmed this.

Fahman Khan will not take an entry in Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyaar Mein



It was being said about the show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein that Fahman Khan would play the lead role in it. It was being said that Fahman has been finalized for the show and he will start shooting for the show after the end of his show Dharmapatni’s tenure. Although the latest update has come on it. According to a report in India Today, the news of the actor joining the show is not true. He will not be seen in this show.

