Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After Savi-Ishaan, when will Venu enter the show? Where is Vinayak missing, know here

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: A new story has started in Star Plus’s most popular show Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin. Sai-Virat’s daughter Savi has grown up and goes to college. Bhavani Kaku is against Savi going to college and she wants to marry him. Amidst all this, the audience is searching for Venu in the show.

This is Savi’s dream

Bhavika Sharma is playing the role of Savi in ​​Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin. Savi wants to become an IAS officer and her mother Isha helps her in this. Isha will help Savi to get admission in Pune’s prestigious Bhosle Institute on scholarship basis. Meanwhile, Bhavani does not want him to be so educated. Bhavani makes a plan to call the boys at home on the day her scholarship exam is held.

savi met ishaan

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that Savi meets Ishaan. Someone attacks Ishaan’s car and breaks the glass with a slingshot. Ishaan and Riva get shocked. Savi comes running and sits on the front seat. She tells Ishaan that she knows children who have done this. After which Ishaan goes on the path told by him. They all reach the college where Savi’s exam is held. After reaching the college, Savi confesses that she had broken the window of the car because she had to reach the college early.

Where is Vinayak missing?

Sai-Virat’s son Vinu has not yet entered the show. Savi and many new characters have come with him, but the fans want to know where is Vinayak. However, in the first episode, Savi had told that he is studying in a medical college. For her college expenses, Bhavani Kaku has sold all the things in the house. In such a situation, the makers will bring him in the show as a surprise element. Will have to wait a while for this. Now it has to be seen whether Venu is an idealistic son like his father or not.

