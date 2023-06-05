Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani Kaku broke silence on Sai-Pakhi's real life fight, said- For 2-3 months...

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Many types of news are coming out regarding the TV serial ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’. One after the other, the stars are saying goodbye to the show. On the other hand, news is also going on about Sai and Pakhi’s real life fight. It is being said that both do not like each other in real life and there is a difference of opinion between them. Both unfollowed each other on Instagram as well. Now Bhavani i.e. Kishori Shahane has broken the silence on their fight.

Crack in Sai-Pakhi’s relationship?

Ayesha Singh Sai and Aishwarya Sharma play the role of Pakhi in the show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar. With the news of both of them unfollowing each other on Instagram, fans started speculating that something is not right between the two. After that news came that due to her role in the show, Aishwarya had to face a lot of trolling on social media. Because of this misunderstanding arose between the two actresses and a rift broke out between the two actresses.

Bhavani Kaku said this

When Bhavani Kaku i.e. Kishori Shahane was asked about Ayesha Singh Sai and Aishwarya Sharma unfollowing each other, she said a big thing. In an interview given to Tele Chakkar, Kishori said, “I believe that if you don’t get along, you leave it there, you don’t need to ruin it. If I don’t get along with anyone, then why should I go and see that.” Fight with the person It is not necessary to be together, just because you are working together in a show.

Aishwarya and Ayesha since 2-3 months…

Kishori Shahane further said, Aishwarya and Ayesha have not been together for some time since 2-3 months. This is their personal relationship. But the way they put their 100% into the show together, it’s amazing. He is professional actor. Working is the priority, and everything else comes later.” Let us tell you that the story of the serial is moving forward 20 years and there will be a new cast entry.

There are reports that she will be seen opposite Ulka Gupta in ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’. He has been offered the lead role after Ayesha Singh. Talking to Pinkvilla, Ulka Gupta said, I have met the producer of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, but I can’t really make anything official yet. I have just met him, that’s all. I have been approached by them, but there is no confirmation that I can get it and I can be seen in the lead role.