Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Like Sai-Virat, Ishaan-Savi’s pairing became a super hit, fans are liking the chemistry

StarPlus’ favorite show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ witnessed a leap of 20 years. The show featured Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt, who played the roles of Sai and Virat. He had to say goodbye to the show even without wanting to. Now the entry of new star cast in the serial. In which Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora are seen in lead roles. In the latest track, we see that the story begins with Savi, who wants to fulfill her father Virat’s dream and become an IAS. Here Ishaan is a businessman. The fans of both of them are very much liked. Everyone is calling the pair of stars a superhit.

Ghum Hai Kisi Pyaar is going to have a tremendous twist

In the latest track of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, we see Savi (Bhavika Sharma) finally deciding that she will not get married. So, she dances on the item song, and she thinks that the groom’s family will refuse to marry after seeing all this. Although he liked everything and he will say yes. On the other hand, we see Riva and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) talk about their past and how they both lost their relationship, and Ishaan and Riva get closer to each other. Well, luck decides something else for them. Destiny decides to reunite Savi and Ishaan, but how long will we have to wait to see the twist.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The pairing of Savi and Ishaan is a superhit

Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is one of the most trending shows on television as it is promoted by Rekha ji and the latest track of the show has enthralled the audience. Well, the audience is eagerly waiting to see the chemistry between Ishaan and Savi. Along with this, it is being told as a super hit like the pair of Sai and Virat. In the future episodes, we will see that Bhavani locks up Savi again, but this time Savi runs away from the house and she decides that one day she will become an IAS and then she will come back to her home.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

https://platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.jsHema Malini had categorically refused for the film Baghban, after this person’s opinion, she agreed, know interesting story updates