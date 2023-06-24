Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo out, Shakti Arora-Bhavika Sharma trapped in love triangle, know the story of the leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo: Soon Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora will leave ‘Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’. This show and its stars have been ruling the hearts for almost three years. Ayesha played the role of Sai in the serial, which was well-liked by the audience. However, now the story is taking a leap of 20 years. According to reports, the story will now move forward with Sai and Virat’s daughter Savi. Post the leap in Ji Ya Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, there will be a strange love story which will be played by Savi, played by Bhavika Sharma, along with Shakti Arora and Sumit Singh.

What is Bhavika Sharma about ‘Gum Hasi Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’?

Bhavika Sharma is known for playing the role of Cyber ​​Crime Specialist Constable Santosh Sharma. Talking to Pinkvilla, the actress said that she was shocked when she was offered the role of Savi, daughter of Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Neil Bhatt aka Virat. The actress told that it was because this show is very big and I respect it a lot. Bhavika expressed that the new story and twists are going to keep the fans of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ hooked.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fqm0k0JU1gg)

Promo release of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’

Here the promo of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ has been released. In which Bhavika can be seen playing the role of Savi, who marries Shakti against her wishes. However, Shakti is in love with someone else. They are still maintaining the pretense of their marriage. In this promo, Rekha tells how important it is to have respect in a relationship.

Guess who? And for what? pic.twitter.com/egH7hwbVu9

— Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) June 17, 2023



Shakti Arora will be the main lead after the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, this actress will play the role of Savi

Shakti Arora breaks silence on working with her character and Rekha

Shakti Arora will be seen playing the role of Ishaan in the show, who is in love with Sharvari. However, with tremendous twists and turns, he gets married to Savi. The story is similar to the previous story, as Virat loved Pakhi, but circumstances forced him to marry Sai. Shakti didn’t share much about his character of Ishaan, but the actor is certainly quite excited about shooting for ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’. Shakti also shared a BTS video from the sets for her fans. Shakti, on the other hand, insisted on getting a chance to work with Rekha and called it an honour.