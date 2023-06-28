ghum hai kisikey pyaar meiin sai aka ayesha singh breaks silence on cannot work with virat for the next five years says ye baatein kon slt | Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Sai broke her silence on working with Virat, said

Missing someone will soon take a leap in love

In the serial Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar, Ayesha Singh played the role of an orphaned daughter of a policeman, who finds shelter in the house of a top-rank IPS officer, Virat Chavan (Neil Bhatt). Later Sai-Virat gets married. Later Pakhi’s entry happens and the story revolves around her. Ayesha Singh also won many awards for her captivating performance. Now, after the leap of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ a new starcast is coming. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh will entertain the audience with their acting. According to reports, the story will now move forward with Sai and Virat’s daughter Savi. In which Savi marries Shakti against her wishes. However, Shakti is in love with someone else.