Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai-Virat will be separated, makers made this special plan for the last episode

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: In the latest track of the TV show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein, the viewers are witnessing a lot of drama and action. Virat-Sai succeed in catching the terrorists to a great extent, but Gitanjali turns the story around at the last moment. Gitanjali is also one of the terrorists. She is the wife of Ramakant Pujari and is the main commander of his group.

The journey of Sai aka Ayesha Singh, Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Harshad Arora aka Dr Satya is about to end in Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyar Mein. If media reports are to be believed, the last episode of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein is going to be very emotional and special for the fans. The makers have planned a super special episode before the leap, and they will reportedly show the romance between Sai and Virat. As per the reports, the team has made some plans for the fans of Sai-Virat. It will be an amazing experience for the fans to see their favorite pair on screen for the last time.

A video of missing someone’s love is going viral on social media. In this, Virat is seen tied with a rope and he asks Sai to go to Satya. Virat praises Satya. Virat says that he wants both of us to unite, but I don’t think it will be possible. Sai asks her not to say all this. Virat says that these terrorists have personal enmity with him and because of this they will not leave him alive.

"Woh chahta ki hum dono ek ho jaayein..lekin mujhe nahi lagta ki woh mumkin ho paayega""Why are you like this Virat..?" Sai questioning why can't they be together because she wants to get back with him as soon as possible. They both want it so badly

Whatever it is, Sai Joshi doesn't deserve this ending.

A new promo of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ has come out. Now the story is taking a leap of 20 years. According to reports, the story will now move forward with Sai and Virat’s daughter Savi. Here the promo of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ has been released. In which Bhavika can be seen playing the role of Savi, who marries Shakti against her wishes. However, Shakti is in love with someone else.

