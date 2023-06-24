Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi will die! Virat-Sai will be in a bad condition, the upcoming episode will be emotional

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Viewers are getting to see a lot of twists in the popular serial Gum Hai Kisi Ki Pyar Mein. The story of the show has become quite exciting and interesting. The latest track is about a plane hijack, in which Sai and Virat are trapped. In the last episode, it was shown that Sai starts going towards the washroom on Virat’s request, but Bhim does not let her go, after which Satya tries to divert Bhim’s attention.

Latest Episode of Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein will show Satya distracting Bhima and his companions for some time. But Sai is caught while going to the washroom. Bheem tells one of his men to go and check the washroom to see if Virat has left anything for Sai, but they find nothing there. But Sai understands the message that Virat had left for her in the washroom.

Savi got shot!

Sai takes a goon at gunpoint but to no avail. Savi is caught by Gitanjali Devi and everyone is surprised to see this other form of her. However, Sai comes to know that Gitanjali is not anyone else but Ramakant’s wife. She snatches the gun from Sai’s hand. Savi doesn’t understand all this and only then Gitanjali shoots. Everyone thinks that the bullet has hit Savi, and this makes Sai-Virat’s condition worse. But the bullet hits another woman.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai-Virat’s big project! The actress said – I definitely…

New promo of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’

A new promo of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ has come out. Now the story is taking a leap of 20 years. According to reports, the story will now move forward with Sai and Virat’s daughter Savi. Here the promo of ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’ has been released. In which Bhavika can be seen playing the character of Savi, who marries Shakti against her wishes. However, Shakti is in love with someone else.